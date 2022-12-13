Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

FANG stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

