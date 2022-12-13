Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

