City State Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

