City State Bank Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

City State Bank raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE C opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

