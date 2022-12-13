ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2,130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,104 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

