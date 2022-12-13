Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VTI stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

