Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Logitech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

