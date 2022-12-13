Columbia Asset Management Invests $216,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.37.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.80 and a 200-day moving average of $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.