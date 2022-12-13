W Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

W Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $342.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

