Columbia Asset Management Makes New $216,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,760,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 167,003 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 593,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103,525 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

HPE opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,888. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

