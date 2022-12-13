W Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

W Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

