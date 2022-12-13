iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after buying an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,684,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.