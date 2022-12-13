Columbia Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

