40,000 Shares in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Columbia Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

