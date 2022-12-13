Columbia Asset Management Makes New $233,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $340.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

