2,645 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

NYSE ED opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

