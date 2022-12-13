M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,653 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SJR opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

