REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.84% of REE Automotive worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REE Automotive Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.