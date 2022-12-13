M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 19,508 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

