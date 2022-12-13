7,560 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Cowen boosted their price objective on YETI to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

YETI Price Performance

About YETI

Shares of YETI opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

