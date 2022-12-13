M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.58 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

TAP opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.