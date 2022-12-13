3,005 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.