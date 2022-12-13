3,005 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.