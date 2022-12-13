Columbia Asset Management Takes $285,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.49. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

