eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -397.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

