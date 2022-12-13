Columbia Asset Management Takes $556,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hershey by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $239.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.92. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.17 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

