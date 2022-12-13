7,085 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

