Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 744.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9,263.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

