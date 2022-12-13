M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 209,267 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,267 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

NYSE CM opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.