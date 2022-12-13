Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

