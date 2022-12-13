M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.