M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.79 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,067 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,731 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,391. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

NYSE:HIG opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

