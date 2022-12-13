Columbia Asset Management Invests $389,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.60.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

