6,300 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

