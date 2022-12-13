M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

