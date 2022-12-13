M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after buying an additional 325,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

