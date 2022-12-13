Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

