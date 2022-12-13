Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $609.99 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $817.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.30.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($857.89) to €615.00 ($647.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

