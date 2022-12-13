Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.83 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

