Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,452 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $182.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.