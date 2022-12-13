Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 13,900 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

