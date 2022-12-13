M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,135,093 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,135,093 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

