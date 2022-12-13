4,800 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.