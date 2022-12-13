Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

