Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.12.
STRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
