CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 225,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CleanSpark Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

