Needham & Company LLC Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Hold

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

