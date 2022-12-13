M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,434 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

