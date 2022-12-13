M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.39.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

