M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,409 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,161,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,079,565.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,694 shares of company stock valued at $20,140,918. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.2 %

MORN opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

