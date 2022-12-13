M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 16,660 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,481 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

