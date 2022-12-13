M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

